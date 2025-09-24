Poor Sanitation at Kurnool Vegetable Market Despite Heavy Income

Kurnool: The vegetable market at the Kurnool Agricultural Market Yard turns dirty and unmanageable every time it rains.

Consumers and traders often wade through mud and stagnant water. Water logging and heaps of vegetable waste make it difficult to move around. Poor drainage and inadequate cleaning have turned the market into a health hazard for all.

Every time it rains, water stagnates across the market as the drainage network remains incomplete.

Several canals that were constructed in the past have collapsed or become clogged, leaving no proper outlet for rainwater. This results in the entire market developing a swamp-like condition, making it impossible to move around. Traders and consumers are forced to wade through dirty, stagnant water.

Although the market yard spends a huge amount every month on sanitation and cleaning services, the conditions show no improvement.

Despite the engagement of private agencies for maintenance, heaps of vegetable waste pile up across the premises. When it rains, the accumulated waste decomposes, releasing a foul smell and worsening the unhygienic atmosphere.

Traders say the stench and stagnant water are driving customers away, directly affecting their business. “We face severe difficulties buying vegetables whenever it rains. Animals enter the market and make a mess, and even traders dump waste irresponsibly,” said G Raghavendra from SBI Colony.

The irony is this: The busy market generates a daily income of over ` 1 lakh through wholesale and retail sales of vegetables. In addition, the agricultural market committee earns an annual income of nearly `5-6 crore through rent and other charges. Only a fraction of it is being used for essential infrastructure such as sanitation and drainage.

Traders and visitors are demanding that the authorities address the sanitation crisis by completing the drainage system, ensuring regular waste clearance and improving basic facilities. An employee said they try to maintain cleanliness during rain, but it becomes difficult to manage during heavy downpours.