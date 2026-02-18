Poor Response to BPS; Only 7 per Cent Apply Across State

Kurnool: Despite repeated notices and appeals, the state government’s Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) has received only a nominal response, with barely seven per cent of property owners seeking regularization of their unauthorised constructions.

Across 26 districts, as many as 76,023 unauthorised structures, including buildings with excess floors, cellar constructions, setback violations and other deviations from approved plans have been listed.

Notices were served nearly two months ago, urging the owners to apply under the scheme and obtain legal status. However, only 5,120 applications have been received so far.

The scheme’s deadline has been fixed as March 11, 2026, leaving less than three weeks’ time for the violators to comply. The authorities say over 71,000 property owners are yet to respond.

The Palnadu district has reported the highest number of unauthorised constructions at 10,630, followed by Guntur district with 6,455 structures. The Parvathipuram Manyam district has recorded the lowest number at just 243.

Revenue collections under the penalisation scheme have also remained modest. So far, the government could collect only Rs 6.04 crore as penalty. Among districts, the NTR district recorded the highest number of applications at 885, fetching Rs 93.53 lakh in penalties.

Officials said special awareness drives and camps would be organised in districts where the response remains poor. The government has asked district collectors to intensify efforts to improve compliance before the deadline.

With just 20 days left, municipal authorities have warned the errant property owners of legal action.

“All those who have put up unauthorised constructions have been issued notices,” said Kurnool municipal corporation commissioner Vishwanath.

He urged property owners to make use of the BPS (building penalisation scheme), warning that failure to do so would result in punitive action. In Kurnool district alone, the authorities expect to generate nearly Rs 100 crore through the BPS and LRS (Layout Regularisation Scheme) schemes.