Poor Quality Helmet Costs Bike Rider His Life

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two persons were killed in a road accident after an APSRTC bus hit their motorcycle from behind near Gotlam Road, under the Bondapalle police station limits in Vizianagaram district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as P. Ramunaidu (33) and M. Elayya (48). They were travelling from Porali village in Dattirajeru mandal towards Vizianagaram town when the accident occurred.

Police said the rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but it was not a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified helmet. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police A.R. Damodhar, who visited the accident site, said the use of a poor-quality helmet contributed to the rider’s death. The pillion rider was not wearing a helmet.

Both victims died on the spot after the impact.

Police said an investigation was under way to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. If negligence on the part of the bus driver is established, a case will be registered against him.

Police also noted that six motorists have been killed in collisions involving APSRTC buses in Vizianagaram district so far this month.