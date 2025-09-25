Ponguru Says 3,500 Flats In Amaravati To Be Ready By March 31

“Trunk roads, layouts, bungalows for MLAs, MLCs and judges, besides residential complexes for officers and employees, are progressing swiftly. 3,500 flats will be ready by March 31,” he said replying to a question raised by BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju.

Narayana explained that at present, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is implementing 21 works. Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) is executing 64 works. He charged the previous YSR Congress government of paralysing construction in Amaravati by adopting a three-capital formula, as a result of which dense vegetation had grown in Amaravati.

“To clear the wild growth itself, the coalition government has been forced to spend ₹30 crore,” he maintained.

Responding to Vishnu Kumar Raju’s question on payment of pending bills, the minister said payments to large contractors are being made, while those of small contractors are under review.

The minister said loans have been availed from HUDCO and the World Bank to continue construction of the capital. “Once the works are completed, we will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the capital,” he disclosed.

Referring to irregularities in the AMRUT-2 scheme being implemented at Amudalavalasa, Narayana confirmed that funds have been misused in construction of the bund but certain other works. “A committee has submitted the report on misuse of funds. Action will be taken as per its recommendations,” he assured.