Ponds of Vizianagaram vanishing due to encroachments

Visakhapatnam: During its regal past, the historic Vizianagaram city area had about 80 ponds, totally spread over about 400 acres. They extended beyond the city’s boundaries, and extended to adjoining villages.



However, rapid urbanisation over the past 10 to 15 years has led to disappearance of numerous ponds.Recently, under the nose of authorities, developers started putting up a road through the Mahanti pond. Dalinaidu, a member of Cheruvula Parirakshana Committee, pointed out that gradual laying of the road, going on for about six months, went unaddressed by revenue officials.Subsequently, when media brought to light the matter, Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation officials intervened, leading to removal of the road.Yet, encroachment of other ponds continues, despite central and state governments taking measures to protect water bodies and the country's Supreme Court intervening.Dalinaidu says 10 of the ponds within the city limits, including the Nalla, Gokapet and Dasannapeta Red ponds, have vanished. More than 40 others have been partially encroached.Similar, is the fate of two water streams passing through various areas of the city. Ootagedda River is also facing encroachments.Deccan Chronicle contacted Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation commissioner P. Nallanaiah for comment. He acknowledged the encroachment of ponds within the city limits. “I have directed the corporation, revenue and irrigation departments to jointly examine encroachments at the field level,” he stated.He made it clear that encroachments will not be overlooked. Steps will be taken to protect the city's ponds.