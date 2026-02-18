Polyethylene Rafts Promote Seaweed Farming Along AP Coast

Visakhapatnam: Scientists at ICAR-CMFRI have developed a tube net-based farming method using floating high-density polyethylene rafts, opening new livelihood opportunities for fishing communities along the Andhra Pradesh coastline.

Seaweed farming is gaining momentum along the coast as a sustainable marine practice. Known as the medical food of the 21st century, seaweed has both health benefits and industrial use spanning pharmaceuticals, food additives, and cosmetics.

Commercial seaweed farming in India's open seas has remained limited due to strong wave action.

Traditional bamboo raft-based mono-line farming suits shallow, calm waters but fails in rougher coastal stretches. The new HDPE raft system, equipped with a multipoint mooring system, holds structural stability in turbulent waters up to 10 meters deep.

Joe K. Kizhakudan, principal scientist and head of ICAR-CMFRI's regional centre here, told Deccan Chronicle that each 3x3 metre HDPE raft unit holds 50kg of seaweed and produces 250kg within 25 days.

Three to five cultivation cycles run per year, with wet seaweed fetching `16 to `50 per kg, while dry seaweed sells at `80 to `90 per kg. Ten kilo of wet seaweed yields 1 kilo of dry product. The HDPE tubes last up to 10 years, keeping recurring costs low.

Currently, a total of 170 people are working on seaweed farming along the AP coast. The core team of 120 includes 20 from CMFRI, 30 from one private team, 30 from another private team, and 40 from an NGO.

Within this 120, a subgroup of 70 operates on specific field deployments comprising 20 from a private team, 30 from another private team, and 20 from an NGO. The fisheries department contributes 50 personnel as a separate, standalone team.

Seaweed is rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. It finds use in treating cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. It also improves soil fertility, helps in groundwater retention and aids in bioremediation. It also serves as raw material for alginates, agar and carrageenan, used widely in cosmetics and food processing industries.