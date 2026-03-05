Polycet-2026 Notification Released

KURNOOL: The notification for AP Polycet-2026 has been issued for admissions into diploma courses in government, aided and private polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2026-27. According to the principal of E.S.C. Government Polytechnic, Nandyal, students who have passed or are appearing for the SSC examination are eligible to apply.

Online applications can be submitted from April 4, 2026, through the official website. https://polycetap.ap.gov.in The last date for submission of applications is April 25. The application fee is `400 for OC and BC candidates and `100 for SC and ST candidates. Students can submit applications online or through helpline centres. For details, candidates may contact the helpline numbers provided by the institution.