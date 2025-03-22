Pollution: Swayamvaram residents seek relocation

Visakhapatnam: Women and elderly residents of Moola Swayamvaram village in Kalpaka Panchayat of Paravada Mandal demanded relocation to a safer area due to severe pollution caused by an NTPC plant. G. Koteswara Rao, CPM district secretary, on Saturday visited the village to show solidarity with the protesters and to put the issue under spotlight.

Villagers shared their harrowing experiences, including health challenges due to pollution. Kidney disease, skin problems, eye ailments, lung and heart issues, and even cancer have become alarmingly common in the community.

Koteswara Rao highlighted the gravity of the situation, urging the government to fulfil its promise of relocating the village, a commitment made by the NDA alliance before the elections. He warned that a massive agitation would be organised under the CPM's leadership if immediate action is not taken.

The residents painted a grim picture of their living conditions. Contaminated water has caused the roofs of their homes to collapse, rendering them uninhabitable. Agriculture, once a lifeline for the community, is no longer viable.

Access to clean water remains a distant dream. The villagers called on the government to prioritise their issues and deliver tangible solutions.

Several community members participated in the protest including Srinu, Adilakshmi, Parvatamma, Padma, Appala Narasamma, Gani Shetty, and Satyanarayana. Their voices underscored the dire need to safeguard their health, homes, and livelihoods.