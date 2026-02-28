Pollution Control Board Halts Illegal Plastic Waste Burn

ANANTAPUR: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) on Friday halted illegal dumping and open burning of plastic waste in agricultural lands at West Narasapuram Panchayat in Singanamala mandal of Anantapur district, acting within six hours of receiving a complaint from a local environmental group.

The complaint was lodged by Discover Ananthapur, represented by environmental activist Anil Kumar, who reported large-scale dumping and burning of plastic waste in private farmlands in the area.

Following the alert, APPCB Chairman Krishnaih constituted a special inspection team, which reached the site on the outskirts of Anantapur within hours. During the inspection, officials found multiple deep pits dug inside agricultural lands, each capable of holding waste equivalent to at least five lorry loads. The pits were filled with mixed plastic and non-recyclable waste and were being set on fire.

Officials noted that the burning was taking place close to croplands and residential areas, exposing nearly 1,500 families in three nearby villages to toxic smoke and hazardous emissions. Farmers expressed concern over potential damage to standing crops due to the release of poisonous fumes and microplastics.

The inspection team ordered the immediate stoppage of all burning activities, sealed the illegal waste pits and initiated action against those responsible for dumping and burning the waste. As an emergency measure, the accumulated waste was removed from the site and diverted to authorised cement factories for safe disposal.

The operation was carried out in coordination with local revenue and panchayat officials, who were directed to prevent any further dumping in agricultural zones in West Narasapuram Panchayat.

Speaking after the operation, Anil Kumar welcomed the swift response by the Pollution Control Board, stating that continued burning could have caused serious harm to public health and agriculture.

APPCB officials said strict action would be taken against individuals and transporters involved in illegal dumping and open burning of plastic waste. The Board reiterated that agricultural lands cannot be used as dumping sites under any circumstances.