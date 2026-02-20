Pollution a Serious Global Threat, Says AP-PCB Chairman

Vijayawada: Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (AP-PCB) Dr P. Krishnaiah on Friday said environmental pollution poses a serious global threat and stressed that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility of all humankind.

Addressing a seminar on environmental pollution and protection at SRM University-AP, he said the programme focused on key environmental challenges, regulatory frameworks and sustainable practices.

Highlighting the role of innovation, Dr Krishnaiah said technology was a key driver of change, ranging from thermal energy to solar power and green hydrogen. “Only through experimentation can we contribute effectively to resource conservation and environmental protection,” he said. He also highlighted the ‘Waste to Wealth’ policy and called for a shift from a linear to a circular economy through scientific waste management.

Vijayawada chief environmental engineer M. Rajasekhar, outlined government schemes and incentives aimed at promoting scientific waste management and encouraged students to pursue careers in environmental science, sustainability, climate research and green technologies. Environmental engineer Nazeena Begum of Guntur also attended the seminar.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ch. Satish Kumar emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of weather parameters in Amaravati and called for greater community participation in environmental protection efforts. Dr Shoji D. Thottathil and Dr Rangabhashiyam Selvasembian also addressed the gathering.