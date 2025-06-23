Political Violence Rocks Sarvepalli

NELLORE: In a shocking late-night incident at Pantapalem village in Muthukur mandal, 50-year-old YSRC sympathiser Polur Lenin allegedly stabbed 42-year-old TD leader Yadanaparthi Syam Reddy.

According to Nellore Rural DSP Ghattamaneni Srinivasa Rao, Lenin was already under investigation by the Special Enforcement Bureau, concerning a 2024 case involving illegal liquor storage.

Suspecting that Syam Reddy had implicated him in that case, Lenin is reported to have ambushed Reddy in a premeditated attack. The TD leader sustained serious stab wounds to his chest and shoulders, with one injury perilously close to his heart. Reddy narrowly escaped death, and the police have filed a case under Section 307 of the IPC (attempted murder), with investigations currently underway.

TD officials describe Syam Reddy as a respected, non-controversial figure with no connection to Lenin’s legal issues. “The assailant lured him outside by calling his name and then attempted to kill him in cold blood,” said one party spokesperson.

Local residents acted quickly, rushing Reddy to Apollo Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

This incident marks the first known assassination attempt against a political rival in Sarvepalli and has raised concerns about political violence. TD leaders are alleging the YSRC’s leadership, alleging that the party’s atmosphere has fostered such violent acts.