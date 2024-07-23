Political Shift Looms in Tirupati As TD-JS Eye Municipal Body

Tirupati: As the Telugu Desam-Jana Sena alliance is trying to gain control of Tirupati Municipal Corporation, active efforts are underway to lure the YSRC corporators, who once formed a solid block in the 50-division corporation but now show signs of crumbling. The sources revealed that both parties are actively courting the YSRC corporators, sensing an opportunity to flip the power dynamics in this crucial temple city. The alliance's recent victory at the state level has emboldened them to annex the control of local bodies, and Tirupati emerging as a key battleground.

Reports of secret meetings of YSRC corporators have fuelled speculation about imminent defections. While the YSRC won 48 out of 50 divisions in the local body elections, the recent state-wide defeat has left many corporators wondering about their political future. According to the sources, deputy mayor Mudra Narayana and several corporators have attended a secret gathering. An attendee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "We have discussed our future course of action. The decision to jump ship is not easy, but many feel it's necessary given the current political climate".

Political analyst Dr Ramana Murthy observed, "After a major power shift at the state level, it’s common for some corporators to align with the new ruling coalition to protect their interests and careers. Tirupati corporators are carefully weighing the benefits of aligning with the new government against the potential backlash from their current party leadership.”

The trend of defections seems to be accelerating in Tirupati in the last few days. Even before the assembly elections, five YSRC corporators switched sides- two joined Telugu Desam and three went to Jana Sena. However, the current defections are not entirely problem-free as former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy’s family wields significant clout and maintains a strong cadre base in the Tirupati constituency even after losing the assembly elections. This factor is causing hesitation among some corporators contemplating a switch.

"Many corporators are caught in a dilemma", Murthy explained. "While they see potential benefits in joining the ruling parties, they're also wary of potential repercussions from the Bhumana family and their supporters. These secret meetings are likely attempts to form a consensus and possibly move as a group to minimize individual risk".

Both Telugu Desam and Jana Sena are actively working to capitalize on this uncertainty. Telugu Desam, which has a considerable base in the Tirupati Municipal Corporation, is hoping to significantly increase its strength in the urban local body by admitting the YSRC corporators. Jana Sena, emboldened by its alliance's success at the state level, is also making a similar effort to improve its strength in the temple town.