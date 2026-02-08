Policy Should Not Always Favour Non-Performing States: CM Naidu

Amaravati: Poor-performing states of the country have inevitably ended up with a higher share in the Centre's devolution of tax revenues at the expense of better performers such as Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday, acknowledging that it is a good sign that the laggards are gradually getting their act together. For the country to prosper, all its regions have to prosper, Naidu said in an interview with PTI Videos, adding that the states are allies, not enemies.

"Deliberately, they (the Centre) do not want to do any injustice. There are some parameters of backwardness, population -- all these things. South India has gone ahead with population control. Because of economic reforms, south India has taken the lead in technology and the growth rate. The per capita income is very high in south India. Because of that, devolution is a problem. Population poverty is (among) the criteria for devolution," Naidu said.

"Naturally, there will be heart burning. Our policy should not always be for non-performing states. At certain times, protection is okay. Ultimately, everybody has to perform. I am confident now that every state is moving forward. That is the responsibility of the respective state governments or political parties. They have to perform," he added.

The prevailing view on population, he said, has moved from "population control" to "population management".

"We are now facing the problem of an ageing population and also, loneliness. Look what is happening in Europe, Japan and South Korea. I was the first to say that our people should have more children, after which (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat and (Tamil Nadu Chief Minister) M K Stalin said the same thing," Naidu said.

Asked if he sees a role for himself in central politics at any point in the future, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president ruled out the possibility.

"Never have I expected any role at the Centre. I am always interested to work in Andhra, either combined Andhra, or now, the new Andhra Pradesh.

"Hyderabad was agrarian when I became the chief minister in 1995. Consciously, I built a technology and industrial ecosystem. Today, Telangana is the richest state in terms of per capita income. I am representing one more state now. But I have that satisfaction that I produced a model. I have done my best for the nation and that will continue," he said.

Asked whether his party and other constituents in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) deserve credit for the ruling coalition at the Centre functioning seamlessly as it did when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a majority on its own in the two previous terms, Naidu said the support is mutual.

"We support the government of India. In turn, they are also extending support. That is why we call it a double-engine sarkar. There is no policy difference between the government of India and the government of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

To a question on whether he views himself as a tech leader first or a politician, Naidu said the latter. "Who am I working for? The people. Technology is only an enabler. I adopted technology for wealth creation and improving living standards. Technology is only a tool to reach your goal.

"My goal is to empower people and at the same time, think of what type of a society I want to visualise. Can I create only billionaires? Okay, if I can create billionaires, only 2 per cent or 5 per cent or 10 per cent. Is it enough? How to empower the 90 per cent? That is where I am working continuously," the chief minister said.

On his dream project of Amaravati, he said the ball is in the Centre's court.

"At one stage, Amaravati we selected as the capital, even including the opposition party (YSRCP). When they came to power, they violated that. That is a breach of trust. Now, we are making Amaravati the capital again, Visakhapatnam a financial hub.

"We are asking the government of India to notify Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Because it is in the Bifurcation Act, this is a new state. Now, it is pending with the government of India. In this session (of Parliament), I am confident they will pass the Bill," Naidu said.

On the controversy surrounding the adulteration of ghee used in laddus offered as prasad at the Tirupati temple, Naidu stuck to his claim that the main adulterant is animal fat, even as a report by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter has ruled that out and maintained that palm oil and chemical substances are used.

"It is a deliberate conspiracy. One can commit a mistake by ignorance. That can be pardoned. But if you do it deliberately, that is not good. Suppose, ordinary ghee is for Rs 450. Somebody is giving it for Rs 230. Where will you get it except chemical mixing? Then, in chemical mixing, there are some companies that are mixing animal fat and also vegetable fat. Commercial fellow abroad, what difference does it (faith) make to him?" he asked, referring to the suppliers of the purported adulterants.