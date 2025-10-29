Police Win Praise for Swift Response During Cyclone Montha in Nellore and Prakasam

Nellore: Police in SPS Nellore and Prakasam districts earned widespread appreciation for their swift and coordinated response during Cyclone Montha, which brought heavy rains and flooding across coastal Andhra Pradesh.

In SPS Nellore district, SP Dr Ajitha Vejendla commended the police force for their timely and disciplined operations that ensured public safety despite severe weather conditions. Acting on her directions, police halted heavy vehicles on NH-16 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. on October 28 and 29 to prevent accidents. Teams from Kavali, Venkatachelam, Buchi, and Atmakur managed traffic and assisted stranded motorists until conditions improved.

At Marripadu, CI Gangadhara Rao and SI Srinivasa Rao diverted traffic and cleared floodwater from NH-565, while in Ulavapadu, Kandukur DSP Ch. V.B. Subrahmanyam, CI Sk. Anwar Basha, and SI Ankamma restored access to Veerepalli ST Colony after flooding washed away the connecting road.

Near Racharlapadu, close to IFFCO on NH-16, Additional SP Ch. Soujanya and Rural DSP Srinivasa Rao redirected vehicles through alternate routes and patrolled through the night to prevent mishaps.

Meanwhile, in Prakasam district, SP V. Harshavardhan Raju led an extensive rain-relief and rescue operation, personally inspecting flood-hit zones including Ongole, Pelluru, and Pernamitta, where overflowing tanks inundated highways.

In coordination with Revenue, Municipal, and Panchayat departments, police deployed JCBs to divert floodwater, clear blockages, and restore traffic flow across submerged stretches.

At Naguluppalapadu, where water from nearby streams flooded the national highway, the SP ordered immediate traffic diversions. Continuous coordination among police, civic, and disaster response teams helped avert accidents and maintain mobility in affected regions.

Drone surveillance was deployed to monitor flooding in low-lying areas, while over 4,900 people were safely relocated to rehabilitation centres. The SP urged the public to avoid travelling near overflowing streams and to contact 112 or the WhatsApp helpline 9121102266 in emergencies.

In a separate rescue operation, police from Pullalacheruvu station saved nine stranded buses—seven RTC and two private—stuck near Kunkuduchettu Penta and Davupalli villages after rising floodwaters cut off the road. SI Sampath Kumar coordinated with highway staff to mobilise JCBs and tippers, safely towing the buses and providing food and water to passengers.

Both district SPs lauded their officers for their dedication, teamwork, and round-the-clock service, emphasising that ensuring public safety remains the top priority during the cyclone crisis.