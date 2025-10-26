Police Urge Devotees to Avoid Sea Bathing on Kartika Monday Amid Cyclone Montha Warning

Nellore: In view of the Cyclone Montha alert issued by the Meteorological Department, the police of Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts have appealed to devotees not to visit beaches or rivers for Kartika Masa holy baths on Monday (Kartika Somavaram).

Police officials cautioned that the cyclone is likely to impact coastal areas of both districts, and the sea will remain rough along beaches such as Mypadu and Kodur in Nellore district and Vakadu in Tirupati district, as well as Kothapatnam, Madanur, Ethamukkala, Pakala, Ullapalem, and Kanaparthi in Prakasam district. Devotees have been strictly advised not to enter the sea under any circumstances.

Authorities also warned against taking dips in the Gundlakamma River, where water levels are dangerously high, and in tanks and canals witnessing heavy inflows due to recent continuous rainfall.

The police urged devotees to prioritise safety, adhere to the warnings, and refrain from sea or river bathing rituals this Kartika Monday to prevent any untoward incidents.