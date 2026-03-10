Police Trace Missing Tribal Girl; Tirupati Administration Announces Support

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati district administration has announced financial support and free education for a tribal girl who was traced by police within hours after she went missing.

The 10-year-old girl, Pooja, a resident of Pedda Urampadu village in Obulavaripalle mandal, went missing on March 3, prompting concern among her family members. Treating the case seriously, the district police launched a search operation.

On the directions of superintendent of police L. Subba Rayudu, special teams were formed under the supervision of additional SP Ravi Manohar Chari and Renigunta DSP Srinivasa Rao. The police located the girl within a few hours and safely reunited her with her family.

After learning about the family’s financial condition, the district administration decided to extend support to the children. On Tuesday, district collector Dr S. Venkateswar met Pooja, her brother Venkatesulu and their family members at the Collector’s camp office.

The collector announced fixed deposits of `50,000 each for Pooja and her brother, totalling ₹1 lakh, to support their future. He also directed tribal welfare project director Raja Somu and BC welfare project director M. Bharat Kumar Reddy to arrange free education and hostel facilities for the children in a Gurukula school.

SP Subba Rayudu also provided `10,000 in cash and distributed new clothes to the children on behalf of the police department. He assured their grandparents, Pollamma and Polayya, of continued support from the police.