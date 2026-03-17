Police to Hold AI Hackathon in Anantapur on March 28

Anantapur: The Anantapur district police will organise the AI Ananthapuram Police Hackathon on March 28 at the District Police Office in Anantapur, superintendent of police P. Jagadeesh said on Monday.

The hackathon is being conducted in collaboration with Incux AI. Online registrations began on Monday and will remain open until March 22. Participation in the event is free.

Students pursuing B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, BCA and other engineering courses are eligible to apply. Selected applicants will be invited to take part in the one-day offline hackathon.

The SP said all participants will receive certificates, while winners will be given special awards and incentives. The event aims to encourage innovation among students and generate new ideas in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

He urged students interested in AI to participate in large numbers.