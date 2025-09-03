Police Tighten Surveillance On Rowdy Sheeters In Tirupati District

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati district police have begun a major crackdown on rowdy-sheeters following increasing complaints of land grabbing, unlawful settlements and repeat offences that disturbed public peace.

According to district officials, 860 persons are listed as rowdy-sheeters, of whom 150 to 200 are considered active. Many are suspected to be operating under the influence of local political leaders. “We are examining their movements, their sources of influence and their role in settlements. Strict action will follow if they are found disrupting law and order”, a senior police officer told the Deccan Chronicle.

Officials said rowdy-sheeters remain active in Tirupati Rural, Chandragiri, Renigunta and Srikalahasti, where several land-related disputes were reported during the YSRC term. Police believe some continue to use threats and political connections to settle real estate disputes.

Recent cases have added urgency to the drive, including reports of settlements allegedly conducted from inside Nellore jail by rowdy-sheeter A Srikanth and the case involving his associate, Nidigunta Aruna. “We are preparing plans to send habitual criminals back to jail. No one with a criminal history will be spared,” the officer said.

SP Harshavardhan Raju said that over the past month, police collected fingerprints of 785 offenders and counselled 791 rowdy-sheeters. Old records were also reviewed to identify repeat offenders and those facing charges of murder and attempt to murder.

As part of the operation, DSPs, CIs and SIs visited 2,185 wards and villages to create awareness among locals and issue warnings to offenders. Police are also reviewing rowdy-sheets opened during the previous government’s term to ensure they were not filed with political motives.