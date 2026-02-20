Police Stops Ambati Rambabu From Leading A Huge Procession

KAKINADA: Rajamahendravaram police on Thursday issued a notice to former minister and YSRC leader Ambati Rambabu, disallowing him from leading a huge procession to Guntur from Rajamahendravaram.

Rambabu had been released on bail on Wednesday after 18 days of custody. The YSRC leader chose to remain in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, huge crowds had gathered when the former minister started for Guntur. Police stopped his convoy at Venkateswara Nagar, saying he cannot lead a huge procession as Section 30 is in force.

Initially, Rambabu remained reluctant, saying he had not invited anybody to join him in his journey. YSRC workers and his followers have come voluntarily. However, police did not budge but handed over a notice to him denying him permission to lead a large convoy.

Subsequently the former minister and his supporters proceeded to Rajahmundry in only three cars.