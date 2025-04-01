Police Step Up Security After Violent Attacks on Tribal People

Visakhapatnam: Aftermath the violent attacks pertaining to land disputes, the Anakapalli police have stepped up security for members of the tribal community at Chatarjeepuram, on Tuesday. The crops were damaged and physical assaults took place during the incident.

P.V.S.N. Raju, incharge of the Janasena party at Chodavaram in Anakapalli district, interacted with the victims of the tribal community. SP Tuhin Sinha also had a meeting regarding the ongoing land dispute. Superintendent of police (SP) Tuhin Sinha also gave instructions to the local police to probe the incident thoroughly. The SP said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The SP further said the matter is sub judice and hence the status quo should be maintained on the said land. “Any attempt to disrupt the peace by encroaching on the said land will not be tolerated,” he added.

Chodavaram MLA said that residents belonging to the tribal community have been facing harassment from individuals and they are attempting to seize their ancestral lands. “These tribals have been living here for decades. They are cultivating lands and facing lots of hardships. The land dispute must be resolved through court and not through violent means, threatening lives and property,” the MLA added.

In 2023 also, the police had to intervene into the matter and both the parties were given instructions to refrain from confrontation.