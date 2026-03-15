Police Step Up Night Vigil, Book 92 Cases In Nellore

NELLORE: Nellore police booked 92 cases, seized three vehicles and collected ₹1,81,260 in fines during a district-wide night “naka bandhi” vehicle checking drive conducted on March 14.

During the operation, police registered 24 cases of open drinking, 19 drunk-and-drive cases and 49 cases under the Motor Vehicles Act after inspecting about 1,650 vehicles across the district.

The special drive was conducted between 8.30 pm and 10 pm at major junctions, bus stands, railway stations, highways, entry and exit points and other sensitive locations.

Superintendent of Police Dr Ajitha Vejendla said the intensified checks are part of efforts to maintain law and order, curb crime and prevent road accidents. Police teams were directed to monitor activities such as ganja consumption and sale, rowdyism, robberies, thefts and other anti-social activities, particularly during night hours.

Following the SP’s instructions, special teams under the supervision of senior officers carried out inspections and kept a close watch on rowdy-sheeters and suspicious persons.

Drone cameras were also deployed in crime-prone areas to monitor illegal activities such as open drinking, gambling, ganja consumption, eve-teasing and chain-snatching in crowded localities.

Police officials said coordination with neighbouring districts would be strengthened to share information, tighten border checks and prevent the movement of criminals and illegal goods.

Appealing for public cooperation, the police urged citizens to report suspicious activity to the nearest police station, Dial 100/112 or the district control room (9392903143).

“Ensuring that people sleep safely at night is our primary responsibility,” Dr Vejendla said, warning that strict action would be taken against those disturbing public peace.