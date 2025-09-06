Police Step Up Efforts To Trace Missing Baby

Nellore:The case of Ramya, a six-month-old child missing from Alipiri, is being pursued with urgency by district SP V. Harshavardhan Raju. The child, who was sleeping with her mother, was found missing around 5.30 am on Saturday. The SP personally visited the child’s home, interacted with family members, and gathered details, including whether there had been any past disputes with others.

Taking the case seriously, the SP formed three special teams under the supervision of the Alipiri Inspector, each with five members, to intensify the search. Police across the district have already been put on high alert. Searches are being carried out at bus stands, railway stations, and other sensitive locations.

Police teams are also using advanced technology, including drone cameras, to conduct aerial searches in Koramenugunta and surrounding areas, while CCTV footage across the city is being thoroughly examined. The SP is personally monitoring the progress of the investigation on an hourly basis.

The police appealed to the public to share any information about the missing child immediately. Information can be passed on through WhatsApp: 8099999977 and SHO Alipiri CI: 9440796752.