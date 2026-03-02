Police Step Up Awareness Drive Under ‘Operation Chinnari Thalli’

Nellore: The Nellore district police have intensified awareness campaigns across schools as part of the statewide initiative Operation Chinnari Thalli, aimed at protecting children from sexual offences and ensuring their safety.

Under the direction of district superintendent of police Dr Ajitha Vejendla, Shakti Teams are conducting extensive awareness programmes in all government and private schools across the district.

Operation Chinnari Thalli is a special state-level drive launched by Andhra Pradesh police with the slogan “Safe Childhood – Sustainable Development". The initiative seeks to prevent crimes against children, enhance their safety, and ensure stringent punishment for offenders.

As part of the drive, police are keeping strict surveillance on habitual sexual offenders, drug abusers, and other anti-social elements who pose a threat to children. Areas reporting higher instances of offences are being identified, with intensified night patrolling and focused monitoring.

The awareness sessions educate students on critical issues such as prevention of child sexual abuse, child marriages, child labour, bonded labour, and human trafficking. Police officials are also spreading awareness about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, anti-drug measures, and emergency helpline numbers, including 100, 112, 1098, and 1930.

District police officials stated that through sustained vigilance and community participation, the initiative aims to create a safer environment for children across the SPS Nellore district.