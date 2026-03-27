Police Staff Suspended Over ₹8.9 lakh TA Bill Fraud in Satya Sai District

ANANTAPUR: A senior assistant in the District Police Office (DPO) of Sri Sathya Sai district has been suspended and a criminal case registered against him for alleged misappropriation of travel allowance (TA) bills.

Superintendent of police S Satish Kumar said the employee, S Vishwateja, was found to have committed irregularities in TA claims over a prolonged period following a departmental inquiry.

The investigation revealed that he had allegedly diverted around ₹8.9 lakh by manipulating TA bills between 2022 and January 26, 2025. The misappropriated amount was reportedly transferred to bank accounts of his family members.

Following the inquiry, the official was placed under suspension. A criminal case has been registered and further legal action is under way.

The SP said corruption within the police department would not be tolerated and warned of strict action against those found guilty.