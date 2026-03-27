Police Shoot Accused During Violent Escape Bid

ANANTAPUR: A 30-year-old man, Sarvesh, accused of abducting and murdering his seven-year-old brother-in-law in Kona Uppalapadu village of Yadiki mandal in Anantapur district for money, was shot at and injured by police during a scene reconstruction after he allegedly attacked personnel and tried to escape, police said on Friday.

The case is registered against Sarvesh, who had allegedly abducted Hemachandra, 7, on Wednesday while the boy was returning home from school.

According to Tadipatri ASP Rohit Choudary, the accused, who was in debt, planned the kidnapping to extort money from his father-in-law. He allegedly lured the child to a forest area on the outskirts of the village, strangled him fearing arrest, and abandoned the body. The boy’s body was recovered on Thursday.

Police said Sarvesh was taken to the Kundanakota forest area on Friday for reconstruction of the crime scene after being detained.

During the process, he allegedly attacked Circle Inspector Ramasubbaiah and constable Venkatesh Naik with a beer bottle and attempted to flee.

Police initially fired two rounds in the air to control the situation. However, as the accused continued his aggressive attack, the officer opened fire in self-defence, discharging six rounds. Sarvesh sustained bullet injuries to his legs.

He was taken back into custody and shifted to a government hospital in Tadipatri for treatment. The injured police personnel were also admitted to hospital.