Police Seize Rs 7 Crore Unaccounted Cash Hidden in Urea Bags after Accident

Vijayawada: Police seized seven crore unaccounted cash near Anantapalli village in Nallajarla mandal of East Godavari ahead of elections in the state. The cash caught after a carrier vehicle which was carrying cash met with an accident with a truck.



The police identified the cash kept in seven boxes which were hidden between the urea bags. The vehicle was travelling to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada.



