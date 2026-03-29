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Police Search for Accused in Akividu Violence, 21 Held

Andhra Pradesh
29 March 2026 11:27 PM IST

Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham state general secretary Andra Malyadri demanded action against the Deputy Speaker, alleging that his actions had led to communal tension.

Police Search for Accused in Akividu Violence, 21 Held
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According to police, tensions arose after Deputy Speaker K. Raghurama Krishna Raju visited the temple, following which a group allegedly attacked his convoy and party leaders. (Image: X)

Kakinada: Police have launched a search for those involved in the violence during the Srirama Navami festival at the Ramalayam temple in Akividu on March 27, in which three persons, including police personnel, were injured.

According to police, tensions arose after Deputy Speaker K. Raghurama Krishna Raju visited the temple, following which a group allegedly attacked his convoy and party leaders.

A police picket has been continued and Section 144 imposed in the area. Sub-inspector Nagaraju said 57 persons had been identified, of whom 21 have been arrested, and efforts are under way to trace the remaining 36 accused, including one Ismail, who is said to have led the group.

Meanwhile, Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham state general secretary Andra Malyadri demanded action against the Deputy Speaker, alleging that his actions had led to communal tension.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
raghurama krishnam raju andhra pradesh AP news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
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