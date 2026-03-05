 Top
Police Screen Film For Students to Mark Women’s Empowerment Week

Andhra Pradesh
5 March 2026 9:19 PM IST

The programme aimed to build self-confidence among students and raise awareness about women’s empowerment

Girl students watch a film screened by police to promote women’s empowerment and confidence among young girls.

Nellore: As part of the celebrations leading up to International Women’s Day, the SPSR Nellore district police organised a screening of an inspirational film for students on Thursday to promote women’s empowerment and confidence among young girls.

Acting on the directions of district superintendent of police Dr Ajeetha Vejendla, the programme was conducted at the Umesh Chandra Conference Hall under the leadership of AR DSP Chandra Mohan.

During the event, the film Court was screened for girl students as part of an initiative titled “Screening of Inspirational Films for Women.” The programme aimed to build self-confidence among students and raise awareness about women’s empowerment.

Through the film, students were introduced to the challenges faced by women in society as well as stories of resilience, determination and achievement. The students watched the screening with keen interest and said such films inspired them to pursue their goals with confidence.

Dr Ajeetha Vejendla said several programmes would be organised in the district till March 8 to mark International Women’s Day and promote awareness about gender equality, self-confidence and self-protection among women.

AR DSP Chandra Mohan, Women police station CI Subba Rao, SB-1 CI Venkateswara Rao and other police personnel were present.

