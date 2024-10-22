Police Sacrifices Inspire Future Generations: District Judge

Kurnool: Principal district and sessions judge G. Kabardhi highlighted the enduring sacrifices made by police officers, stating that these acts of bravery will inspire future generations and play a vital role in the country’s development. He emphasising their commitment to risking their lives for the nation’s safety around the clock.



In Kurnool, a commemoration event for police martyrs took place on Monday at the local police parade ground. Principal district and sessions judge G. Kabardhi, Kurnool MP B. Nagaraju, district collector P. Ranjit Basha, and district SP G. Bindu Madhav paid tribute to fallen officers.

Meanwhile, in Nandyal, a similar event was held at the district police office, led by district SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, who emphasised welfare initiatives for personnel. In Prakash, social welfare minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy praised police officers for their bravery during the 'Police martyrs day' event at Ongole police parade grounds. District SP A.R. Damodar and collector A. Thameem Ansaria also attended. recognising the essential role of police in community safety.

