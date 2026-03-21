Police Reunite 7-Year-Old Boy With Family

Nellore: Police in Nawabpet traced a missing seven-year-old boy within 24 hours and reunited him with his parents in the Nellore district.

The child, who went missing on Thursday morning, was found at an ashram school in Kodavalur mandal on Friday.

The search operation was led by circle inspector Venkugopal Reddy and sub-inspector Lakshman under the supervision of Nellore Town ASP Deeksha, following directions from SP Dr Ajitha Vejendla.

Police formed special teams and used CCTV footage and drone surveillance to trace the child’s movement, which led them to the Nellore railway station.

Officials said railway police had found the boy, who has speech difficulties, wandering on the platform and shifted him to an ashram school.

The child was handed over to his parents on Friday night.

The SP said public safety remains a priority and urged citizens to report emergencies promptly, while the ASP commended the team for swift action.