Police Rescue Kidnapped Toddler, Arrest Six Accused

Nellore: The Tirupati district police solved a child kidnapping case and rescued one-year-old Jayasri, abducted from Chinthalachenuru, Tirupati. According to police, someone kidnapped the toddler on January 21 while she played outside her house. After her parents complained, police registered a case at the Tirupati East police station and began investigating. Taking the case on priority, the district superintendent of police, L. Subbarayudu, constituted special police teams under the supervision of Tirupati East DSP M. Bhaktavatsalam. Using CCTV footage and mobile phone signal analysis, the police traced the movement of the kidnappers to Vidadambattu in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

The police arrested six accused—Mariyamma, Kandan @ Murugan, Chandramma, Chinna Kannan @ Murugan, Jayapal Raja, and Aniyamman. During interrogation, the accused admitted that they took the child by train from Katpadi to Erode, forced her into begging, and later sold her. Police acted swiftly to rescue the child and immediately detained the family that purchased her. They seized ₹25,271 in cash and a TVS XL two-wheeler from the accused.

Addressing the media on Saturday, additional SP Ravi Manoharachari said the police are producing the accused before the court for remand. The Tirupati district police urge parents to stay vigilant, supervise young children, and avoid entrusting them to strangers.