Police Recover Parcel Bomb From 'Terrorists' Houses in Annamayya District

Police is probing the terrorism case. To trace the roots of terrorism, police inspected the houses of Abubaker Siddique and Mohammad Ali at Rayachoti in Annamayya district, yet again.

During the inspection, police recovered a parcel bomb from Siddique's house. It was packed and made ready for delivery with an address in Delhi. Explosive material, electronic goods, passports, bank passbooks were also recovered. Police are investigating to understand if these terrorists have any connections with other countries. Bandobust has been arranged at their houses and police interrogated a few suspected taken into custody.

Recently, Siddique and Ali were arrested in connection with terrorism links. Police registered cases against the families of the accused. Siddique's wife Sheikh Sairabanu and Ali's wife Shamim were produced in the court and sent to remand for 14 days.

The two women have been shifted to Kadapa Central Jail.