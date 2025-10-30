Police Probe Third Vehicle Link in Kurnool Bus Tragedy

Kurnool: Police suspect the involvement of a third vehicle in the recent bus fire accident that claimed the lives of 19 passengers near Chinna Tekuru. The suspicion arose during the reconstruction of the incident when investigators found that two other buses one green and another blue had crossed the motorcycle moments before the major mishap.

During the reconstruction, it was observed that a heavy vehicle might have dragged the motorcycle from the right side of the divider to the centre of the road for about 15 metres. Shortly after, the V. Kaveri Travels bus struck the same bike and dragged it for another 50–60 metres before bursting into flames.

Police said they have not yet determined the exact number of vehicles that passed the site before the crash, as many vehicles use the national highway.

Pathikonda DSP Venkataramaiah, the investigating officer, said that based on the statements of eyewitness Erriswamy, evidence suggests another vehicle could have been involved before the main collision. “We are examining the sequence of vehicles that passed the spot just before the accident and verifying their movement through cameras installed in the buses and other sources,” he said.

Police are continuing their investigation to confirm whether a third vehicle played a role in triggering the fatal crash.