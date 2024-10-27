Police probe illegal adoption of baby girl

Vijayawada:After receiving a complaint, police have started an inquiry into the alleged illegal adoption of a baby girl by a childless couple in Narasaraopet, Palnadu district. The women and child development authorities said that an illegal adoption of a months-old baby girl by a woman came to their notice. The childless mother wanted a child and adopted the baby girl, reportedly unaware of the adoption rules.

Meanwhile, the police have started the inquiry on the issue amid allegations that money was involved in the illegal adoption and also the issue was not limited to just one baby as there were reports of a few more babies given in adoption for money. Palnadu district women and child development project director Uma Rani said, “It has come to our notice about the unauthorised adoption of a baby girl by a woman with no children, probably unaware of the norms to do so. We have alerted the police on the issue to take up inquiry.”