Police personnel instructed to diligently perform bandobast duties for Dasara festivities at Durga temple

Vijayawada: NTR district commissioner of police (CP) S.V. Raja Sekhara Babu has directed the police personnel deployed for Dasara bandobast arrangements to diligently discharge their duties, ensuring that devotees experience darshan without disruptions.

As lakhs of devotees from across Andhra Pradesh, as well as neighbouring Telangana and Karnataka, are expected to visit the Durga temple during the nine-day Dasara festivities, the police department has heightened security across Vijayawada city, deploying over 5,500 personnel for bandobast arrangements.



On Wednesday, CP Raja Sekhara Babu addressed police personnel from various districts, who arrived in Vijayawada to assist with bandobast duties at the Loyola College auditorium grounds. The CP stated that bandobast duties would be organised in three shifts to ensure the efficient performance of duties. He urged officers to execute their tasks with extra care compared to routine bandobast responsibilities, to earn the blessings of devotees and Goddess Kanaka Durga.



Highlighting the significance of the Dasara festivities in Vijayawada, Raja Sekhara Babu emphasised that it is essential for all police officers to adhere to the guidelines while performing their duties. He instructed officers to maintain polite behaviour with devotees, ensure smooth movement in queues, and avoid any incidents.



He further advised officers to remain at their posts until their reliever arrives and directed sector in-charges to stay vigilant, as they play a crucial role in security arrangements.



