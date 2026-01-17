Police Parade Murder Suspects on Highway

Vijayawada: In an instance purportedly to deter crime, Tenali police paraded four murder suspects along a busy state highway.

The suspects are accused of killing Sheikh Fayaz Ahmed, an air conditioning mechanic, whose body had been found in Teachers’ Colony on the outskirts of Yadla Lingaiah Colony on January 9.

Police marched the four men along the Tenali-Guntur state highway in Chenchupeta as part of what they described as a crime scene reconstruction.

Circle inspector Sambasiva Rao of the III Town police station said six suspects have been identified in the murder case, with four now in custody. They are looking for the remaining two suspects.

"The accused have been paraded on the road to create awareness within public that murder is a heinous crime and that the law will deal very strictly with those who commit such crimes," Sambasiva Rao said.

"In Tenali, rowdy-sheeters, those who disrupt law and order, and those involved in anti-social and illegal activities, will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Strict action will be taken against them according to law," he added.