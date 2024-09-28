Police organise Heart Day Run, medical camp

Kurnool: The Prakasam district police organised an awareness rally and medical camp on Saturday in observance of World Heart Day, which falls on Sunday. District superintendent of police A.R. Damodar participated in and inaugurated a 3k walk and run rally that began at the district police office and concluded at the Police Kalyana Mandapam, passing through various local landmarks such as Sagar Centre, New Vegetable Market, Gandhi Park, and Mangamuru Junction.

Speaking at the event, SP Damodar emphasised that this World Heart Day programme would help raise awareness about heart health, prevent heart-related diseases, and promote a healthy lifestyle among the public. Following the rally, a free mega medical camp was held at the district police Kalyana Mandapam, organised in collaboration with KIMS Hospitals from Ongole.

The camp catered to police personnel, home guards, DPO staff, Sachivalayam women police, and their family members. A team of expert doctors from various specialties, including cardiology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, orthopaedics, and many others, conducted medical examinations for 474 individuals and provided free medicines.