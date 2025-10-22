Police on Back Foot Over Political Controversies in Tadipathri

Anantapur:There is a peculiar situation prevailing in Tadipathri, unlike other assembly segments in Andhra Pradesh, where police are turning out to be victims of political controversies over the past few years.

In the latest incident, TD leader and Tadipathri municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy had made adverse comments against Tadipathri ASP Rohith Kumar during the Police Commemoration Day on Tuesday.

With the ASP not being present at the meeting, the TD municipal chairman declared that Rohith Kumar has failed in maintaining law and order. “He is not even in uniform and does not follow even the minimum protocol even during the visits of collector, SP and other higher officials to Tadipathri.

Prabhakar Reddy went on to announce a signature campaign against the ASP, promising to collect at least 10,000 signatures.

In the interim, the ASP is continuing his stern action against rowdies and criminal elements in the Tadipathri area. There are several TD leaders against whom action has been taken.

Prabhakar Reddy’s comments have been opposed by several sections, including the Anantapur Police Officers Association on Wednesday. District association president Thriloknath demanded that the municipal chairman take back his adverse comments against police officials, that too on the Police Commemoration Day.

The association made it clear that in case public representatives have any issues against specific officers, they may take them up with higher police authorities, instead of going public about them.

YSRC district unit president Ananta Venkatrami Reddy criticised the TD government for its inability to control ruling party leaders like J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, who is bent on defaming an IPS officer. The YSRC leader underlined that the law and order situation in Tadipathri has deteriorated because of Prabhakar Reddy for which Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should be answerable.