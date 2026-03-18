 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Police Official Dies by Suicide in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh
18 March 2026 7:27 PM IST

Police have registered a case under section 194 of the BNSS Act

Police Official Dies by Suicide in Andhra
x
Representational Image (Source: DC)

Vijayawada: An ASI from Patamata Police Station, allegedly facing financial issues, died by suicide at Pedapulipaka, a police official said on Wednesday.According to police, Assistant Sub-Inspector Gopi had health issues and was suffering from blood cancer.

"He (Gopi) consumed poison on Tuesday night and died at Pedapulipaka village amid financial issues," the official told PTI.

Police are awaiting a postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official said, adding that further details would emerge after the inquiry.

The official further noted that the deceased had a second wife and was facing family-related issues, including financial problems and alleged harassment.

Police have registered a case under section 194 of the BNSS Act (unnatural death).

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
vijayawada Assistant Sub-Inspector Patamata Died by Suicide Financial Issues 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X