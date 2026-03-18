Police Official Dies by Suicide in Andhra

Vijayawada: An ASI from Patamata Police Station, allegedly facing financial issues, died by suicide at Pedapulipaka, a police official said on Wednesday.According to police, Assistant Sub-Inspector Gopi had health issues and was suffering from blood cancer.

"He (Gopi) consumed poison on Tuesday night and died at Pedapulipaka village amid financial issues," the official told PTI.

Police are awaiting a postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official said, adding that further details would emerge after the inquiry.

The official further noted that the deceased had a second wife and was facing family-related issues, including financial problems and alleged harassment.

Police have registered a case under section 194 of the BNSS Act (unnatural death).