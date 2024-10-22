Police officers' sacrifice recalled during Commemoration Day

Tirupati: The Commemoration Day was observed for the police personnel, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, across the districts of Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor on Monday. The event was marked by remembrance parades, wherein district officials, policemen, and families of the martyrs paid their respects.

In Nellore district, the ceremony was organised at the Police Parade Ground, where superintendent of police G. Krishnakant was leading the team. The event saw the participation of state minister for endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, collector O. Anand, other dignitaries and police officials.



Recalling the sacrifice of the police officers for the safety and security of the people, SP Krishnakant, said, “Their sacrifices are invaluable and cannot be measured. The welfare of police personnel and their families will always be a top priority for the department.”

After the parade was over, floral tributes were paid to the Martyrs’ Memorial by the officials and families of the deceased officers. Beside this, the distribution of welfare fund cheques and mementos to the families of the martyred officers was organized. A remembrance rally was also organised on the occasion, which was led by SP.



In Tirupati, the Commemoration Day was observed at the district Police Parade Ground. SP L. Subba Rayudu was leading the march past. Collector S. Venkateswar was the chief guest at the event.



Commending the role of the police force in maintaining the internal security as well as implementation of the law enforcement, SP Rayudu, said, “Every year on October 21 the day reminds us of the policemen who laid down their lives for the upkeep of peace and security of our nation.”



Speaking on the occasion, collector Venkateswar, said, “Policemen are the backbone of society and they often work under harsh conditions for safeguarding public. The entire nation is indebted to their sacrifices.” During the event, the families of eight policemen from the Tirupati district, who lost their lives while performing duty, were felicitated.



In Chittoor, principal district judge I. Bheema Rao along with SP V.N. Manikanta Chandolu and collector Sumit Kumar attended the Commemoration Day event at the Armed Reserve Parade Ground.



SP Manikanta stated that policemen play an indispensable role in maintaining peace and law and order and the society without police was unimaginable. The families of martyred officers were honoured with mementos and financial assistance.



