Police Officer Rescues Pregnant Woman In Bapatla, Helps Deliver Twins Amid Cyclone

Vijayawada: In a courageous rescue operation during Cyclone Montha, sub-inspector of police G. Suresh saved a pregnant woman trapped in a flood-hit village and helped her safely deliver twin babies.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at Kattavaripalem village in Koniki Gram Panchayat, Inkollu mandal of Bapatla district, when 24-year-old T. Kirti went into labour. With ravines overflowing due to heavy rains from Cyclone Montha, the village was completely cut off from emergency services, preventing the 108 ambulance from reaching her.

Upon receiving information about the medical emergency, SI Suresh, along with Koniki village woman police officer Priya, woman head constable Brahmeshwari, and head guard Ramakrishna, immediately rushed to the spot. With assistance from an Anganwadi worker and the woman police officer, they carefully placed the pregnant woman in their police jeep.

The team navigated through the flooded ravine amid stormy conditions and successfully transported Kirti to Vijayalakshmi Hospital, where she safely delivered twin babies. Both the mother and newborns are reported to be in stable condition.

The family was later shifted to Ongole Hospital by a 108 ambulance for further medical care.