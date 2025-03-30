Police is continuing probe into death of Pastor Praveen

Kakinada: Preliminary investigations into the death of Pastor Praveen have revealed injuries on his body’s face, hands and other parts of the body, said Eluru IGP G.V.G. Ashok Kumar.

Addressing media along with East Godavari district superintendent of police D. Narasimha Kishore on Saturday, the IGP said pathology and FSS Labs are investigating how these wounds could have occurred.

According to the police officials, the pastor started on his journey from Hyderabad around 11 a.m. on March 24. He spent three to four hours in Vijayawada. Police are inquiring where Praveen spent these hours in Vijayawada city. The matter is being investigated by a special investigation team headed by the Kovvur DSP Dev Kumar.

Mobile data of the pastor as also CC camera footage from several areas are being examined.

The IGP warned people against spreading rumours in social media, saying severe action could be taken against them. He disclosed that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and AP DGP, among others, are inquiring about the issue every day.

Ashok Kumar said transport officials have identified four cars as part of their investigation. However, they are not connected to the accident.

SP Narasimha Kishore said the pastor Kumar travelled through Choutappal, Challakallu, Keesara, Boddivada, Kalaparru, Nallajerla, Kovvuru and Konthamuru, before he died due to the injuries sustained.