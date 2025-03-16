Police Intensify Crackdown Ganja Trade in Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam: Vizianagaram district SP Vakul Jindal has announced measures to curb illegal ganja operations in the district and warned that assets acquired through drug-related crimes will be seized.

Speaking at a press conference held on Sunday, the SP said that, since 2025, the police have registered 24 cases related to ganja trafficking, resulting in the seizure of 265.626 kg of the narcotic substance and the arrest of 65 individuals.

He said that the police department is taking stringent measures by dismantling the network of groups involved in the smuggling and warned that the sales, illegal transportation or even consumption of ganja are considered serious crimes.

The SP further revealed that our department has identified 54 individuals who have formed organised groups for the illegal movement of ganja, with 43 of these suspects hailing from other states, and said that history sheets have been opened against repeat offenders, and their movements are now under police surveillance.

The SP announced that they have established five permanent checkpoints throughout the district to conduct regular vehicle inspections. Additionally, dynamic vehicle checks are being performed daily across ten strategic areas.

He emphasised that the campaign against drug trafficking includes both enforcement and prevention strategies. “While we are taking strict measures as part of drug control, we are simultaneously conducting awareness programmes to educate students, youth, and the general public about the harmful effects of drugs,”he explained.

According to official statistics, 2024 saw 62 cases registered against those involved in illegal ganja operations, resulting in the seizure of 1,656.990 kilograms of ganja and 70 grams of opium, with 218 arrests made during that period.