Police Intensify Community Safety Measures Under ‘Sankalpa’ Initiative

Visakhapatnam: Srikakulam district superintendent of police K.V. Maheswara Reddy has announced a comprehensive crackdown on crime and enhanced community safety measures during a monthly crime review meeting.

The SP has mandated strict implementation of the beat system across all police stations, with particular emphasis on monitoring known criminals, rowdy sheeters, and suspects in the district.

A new awareness campaign named ‘Sankalpa’ has been introduced to tackle community safety concerns. Through this initiative, police officers will make daily visits to villages, colleges, and schools to inform residents and students about women’s safety, the dangers of drugs, road safety, and cybercrime.

“Public grievances should be resolved without neglecting the petitioners, and justice should be done to the victims,: the SP emphasised during the meeting.

He instructed officers to expedite the investigation of pending major cases, especially those involving SC/ST individuals and those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He directed that investigations should be carried out transparently and that charge sheets should be submitted within designated time limits.

To tackle property crimes, specialised teams will be assembled to conduct thorough investigations and recover stolen property. The SP also mandated increased night patrols and routine checks of vehicles and lodging facilities as part of enhanced visible policing efforts.

As part of the safety drive, police will install danger warning boards on both sides of roads and register cases against drunk drivers. Special measures will be taken to curb illegal trafficking of marijuana and alcohol in the district.

The SP directed officers to execute non-bailable warrants more efficiently and ensure suspects are presented before courts promptly.



