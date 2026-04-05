Police Inaction on JS Leaders’ Lawlessness in Railway Kodur Sparks Outrage

KADAPA: Charges of high-handed behaviour against ruling Jana Sena leaders amid police inaction have triggered widespread outrage in Railway Kodur constituency, with women’s groups expressing shock over the developments.

It all started after a woman approached the police accusing Jana Sena MLA Arava Sridhar of sexual harassment. Instead of acting on her complaint, police reportedly took the woman into custody based on a counter-complaint filed by the MLA’s mother. The victim has alleged that she has been facing continuous threats since lodging her complaint.

What triggered outrage among people is Jana Sena state secretary Tatamshetty Nagendra, a close associate of MLA Sridhar, reportedly assaulting the victim and her younger brother in broad daylight. Nagendra is accused of snatching a lathi from a police officer to beat the woman. The incident took place in full public view and has gone viral on social media.

Local police are said to have failed to intervene promptly, drawing sharp criticism from various quarters.

“While a woman is fighting for justice, subjecting her to such brutality is something we have never seen before. It raises serious doubts about whether police even exist here,” said AIDWA (All India Democratic Women’s Association) representative Suvarnalakshmi.

The victim has gone on to lodge a complaint against Nagendra under the SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Controversy deepened after police allegedly questioned Nagendra behind closed doors, locking the police station gates, and preventing access to public. Critics say this is an attempt to favour the accused.

CPI state executive member C.H. Baburao condemned the incident stating, “If a woman can be beaten on the road with a police lathi and no action is taken, what protection do women have? When allegations are made against an MLA, the party leadership must act. The government too must ensure justice. Failure on these counts reflects indifference.”

CPM state secretary Gujjula Eswaraiah criticised the police. “It is shameful that no action has been taken even after such a serious assault. Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, who claims to stand for women’s safety, must respond immediately. A Dalit woman has been seeking justice for two months. Yet the police appear to be supporting the MLA,” Eswaraiah maintained.

These developments have become a major talking point in political circles. Although a three-member committee reportedly conducted an inquiry into the allegations against MLA Sridhar over a month ago, its outcome is not known. There are voices rising within the Jana Sena questioning the way the party leadership is handling the issue.

Demands are growing for an impartial investigation into the incident and immediate action against those responsible.