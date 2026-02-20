Police Hold Gram Sabhas To Prevent Chilli Crop Thefts In Vidapanakal

ANANTAPUR: In view of attractive market prices for dry chilli, police have begun creating awareness among farmers through Gram Sabhas to prevent thefts in chilli crop fields in Vidapanakal mandal of Anantapur district.

The Uravakonda and Vidapanakal police have intensified patrolling and undertaken special measures across villages in the mandal to curb crop thefts. As part of the initiative, Gram Sabhas was conducted in Havaligi, Palthur, Karakamukkala, Gajula Mallapuram and Vidapanakal villages, Circle Inspector Mahanandi and Sub-Inspector Khaja Mohiddin said.

Police said chilli farmers were currently receiving encouraging prices in the market and stressed the need to safeguard the crop, which had been cultivated with considerable effort throughout the season. Farmers were advised to take preventive steps to avoid incidents such as theft of harvested produce from crop heaps or cutting and stealing standing chilli crops during the night.