Police Head Constable Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Training Run

The deceased, Venkateswara Rao, a resident of Ramavarappadu in Vijayawada, was attached to the Sixth Battalion at Mangalagiri.
Vijayawada: A police head constable died of cardiac arrest while participating in a 3.2-km run on Tuesday.
According to police, he collapsed after running a short distance during the training exercise. He was immediately rushed to AIIMS, Mangalagiri, but doctors declared him dead.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
