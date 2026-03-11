Police Head Constable Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Training Run

Vijayawada: A police head constable died of cardiac arrest while participating in a 3.2-km run on Tuesday.

The deceased, Venkateswara Rao, a resident of Ramavarappadu in Vijayawada, was attached to the Sixth Battalion at Mangalagiri.

According to police, he collapsed after running a short distance during the training exercise. He was immediately rushed to AIIMS, Mangalagiri, but doctors declared him dead.

He is survived by his wife and two children.