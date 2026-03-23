Police Grill Senior IPS Officer Sunil Naik in Custodial Torture Case of Raghurama Krishna Raju

Vijayawada: Bihar cadre senior IPS officer M. Sunil Kumar Naik was grilled by the police in a case related to the alleged custodial torture of former MP and present Assembly Deputy Speaker K. Raghurama Krishna Raju, at crime police station in Guntur on Monday.

The police have been inquiring him since March 5 and following a relief from the High Court to visit Patna to see his ailing mother from March 12 to 22, there was no inquiry during that time. He appeared for inquiry on Monday and sources said that there was not much information given by him pertaining to the case.