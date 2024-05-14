Police failure lead to poll violence in AP, alleges Ambati Rambabu

Tadepalli: Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday that the violent incidents that took place in parts of Andhra Pradesh during elections on Monday were due to the failure of police.



“Its sheer failure of the police that resulted in violence during polls,” he said, addressing a press conference. Narsaraopet, Palnadu and other areas in Andhra Pradesh witnessed violence during polling yesterday.

The purpose of transferring Director-General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections. “What happened during polling?” he questioned, alleging that the police acted in a biased manner towards YSRCP.

“I was kept under house arrest without any reason. When I asked the police, they replied that they were doing it as per instructions only. At the same time TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana was visiting areas freely and he was not kept under house arrest. Is this not biased?” Rambabu asked.

He said never in the history of Andhra Pradesh had such incidents during polling.

Referring to the rise in poll percentage, Rambabu said a large number of people especially women stood in queue till 6 pm to cast their vote. This would indicate that the YSRCP was winning elections with a massive majority and there was no doubt in it, he added.