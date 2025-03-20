Police Destroy 7,378 kg of Cannabis in Srikakulam District

Visakhapatnam: The Srikakulam police destroyed 7,378 kg of cannabis from 226 cases across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts on Thursday.

The operation in Pata Kumkamu village, Laveru mandal, marked the third phase of an eight-month crackdown on marijuana cultivation and trafficking. It was conducted under the guidance of Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jetti, with oversight from district SPs and directives from AP DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.

DIG Jetti stated that 31,768 kg of cannabis, 12.05 litres of hashish oil, and 372 vehicles had been seized in 524 cases, leading to 2,050 arrests, including 575 interstate offenders. Authorities have already confiscated illegal assets linked to drug trafficking.

Since January, police have destroyed over 40,000 kg of seized cannabis and hashish oil. Using drone surveillance, they have cleared 90 acres of illegal crops and promoted alternative farming in 20 mandals.

The state’s 100-day action plan has strengthened border checks, dismantled trafficking gangs, and resulted in 4,000 convictions, with 20 offenders sentenced to 20 years in prison.